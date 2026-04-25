Art finds home in varied mediums at Stella Maris' grad show

The showcase at Lalit Kala Akademi, which will be on until April 27, brings together a diverse range of projects developed over the past four to five months, marking the culmination of the students’ undergraduation journey.

Rather than sticking to one fixed interpretation, the exhibits comes together through individual explorations, with each student approaching the theme in their own way. The works range from personal narratives and contemporary concerns to reflections on culture and tradition, allowing the idea of “surfaces” to unfold in varied and often deeply personal ways.