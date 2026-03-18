Art Fair to revive city’s flair

Its cultural moorings had made Thiruvananthapuram the chosen hub of artists to work and to exhibit their works. The bunch included even the legendary Raja Ravi Varma, who chose the city first to showcase his art.



“But of late, this trend was slacking. The link that fine art has with the capital seems to be waning,” says Renju S M, an art curator and director of Leaf Art Projects, a commune of artists.

Leaf Art Projects is organising the Trivandrum Art Fair at the Museum auditorium, to reforge the city’s connection to art. “We have 25 artists participating in the fair. Their best interpretations of the city is showcased in the exhibition. Kattoor G Narayana Pillai, G Narayana Pillai, and T R Rajesh are some of the artists included,” says Renju.



The landscape of Thiruvananthapuram is the main theme, as well as the buildings and places that were part of the city’s legacy and heritage.