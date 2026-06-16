PM Modi says art and culture strengthen bonds at Slovakia exhibition

Bratislava: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday heaped praise on the exhibition centred on Varanasi at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, during his visit to Slovakia.



PM Modi noted that art and culture have the ability to bring people closer.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "A Banaras connect in Bratislava! At the Presidential Palace in Bratislava yesterday, President Pellegrini and I viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city. Art and culture truly have a unique ability to bring people closer. My compliments to all those whose works featured in this exhibition."