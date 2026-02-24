Around 94,485 govt posts vacant, highest over 20K in SME dept: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the Assembly that 94,485 government posts are lying vacant across various departments in the state as of February 12, 2026.

The highest number of 20,289 vacancies are in the School and Mass Education department followed by 16,032 in the Home department and 10,457 in the Health department.

Replying to a query of BJD MLA Chakramani Kanhar, the chief minister said the government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap to fill 65,000 posts over the next two years.