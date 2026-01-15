India set to build majority of Rafale jets with maximum local content

New Delhi: In the proposed deal for buying 114 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force, around 80 per cent of the combat aircraft are planned to be built in India.



The project would also see some of the manufacturing facilities getting shifted from France to India.



The Indian side is also discussing with French officials for maximising the localised content in the deal with plans of setting up the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility within India to maximise the serviceability of the planes, government sources told ANI.