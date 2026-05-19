Around 80% aspirants succeed in Andhra Pradesh LAWCET and PGLCET 2026

VIJAYAWADA: The results of AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET-2026 were declared on Monday, with the overall pass percentage standing at nearly 80 per cent across the law entrance examinations conducted for admissions into undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in AP. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh released the results.

The examinations were conducted by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam on behalf of APSCHE on May 4 in two sessions at 100 test centres across the State.

According to officials, a total of 30,021 candidates registered for the examinations, while 23,996 candidates appeared. Out of them, 19,197 candidates qualified in various streams.

In the AP LAWCET three-year LLB course examination, 22,284 candidates registered and 17,533 appeared for the test. Among them, 13,863 candidates qualified, registering a pass percentage of 79.07 per cent.

For the AP LAWCET five-year LLB course, 5,502 candidates registered while 4,559 candidates appeared. A total of 3,582 candidates qualified, with the pass percentage standing at 78.57 per cent.

In AP PGLCET-2026, conducted for admissions into two-year LLM and ML courses, 2,235 candidates registered and 1,904 appeared for the examination. Of them, 1,752 candidates qualified, recording the highest pass percentage of 92.02 per cent. The results and rank cards are available on APSCHE website.