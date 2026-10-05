Army’s elite Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School conducts training for NCC cadets in Mizoram

Aizawl: The Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) at Vairengte in Mizoram conducted an intensive training programme for 83 NCC cadets, providing the young boys and girls an opportunity to undergo training in the professional environment of one of the Indian Army’s premier training institutions, officials said on Sunday.

The CIJWS is an elite Indian Army training and research establishment specialising in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations. It is regarded as one of the world’s premier institutions for such training, with military personnel from several countries undergoing specialised counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism training at the school.