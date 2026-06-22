Operation Sadbhavana: Army upgrades hostel of primary school in North Sikkim

Gangtok: The Indian Army has upgraded the hostel of a primary school in North Sikkim under its flagship operation Sadhavana, transforming the facility into a safer and more student-friendly residential campus.
The Netaji Subhas Chandra hostel at Taryang Primary School in Lower Dzongu, which accommodates around 35 students from remote Lepcha villages, had long struggled with inadequate facilities due to the region's rugged terrain, harsh weather and limited connectivity. Established in 1976, Taryang Primary School serves children from some of the most isolated settlements in North Sikkim.
An official statement said that the Army's intervention included the construction and improvement of sanitation facilities, a hygienic kitchen and dining area, proper electrification, modern furniture, digital learning aids, sports and recreational infrastructure, and safety chain fencing along the school boundary.
"The bond between the Indian Army and the people of Sikkim is built on trust, respect and shared commitment to the region's progress. Through this project, the Army has endeavoured to provide children from remote villages a safe, healthy and enabling environment to learn, grow and realise their potential," it said.
According to the Army, the upgraded hostel now offers a cleaner, safer and more conducive environment for students, helping improve educational outcomes while supporting their overall development.
The project is part of the Indian Army's continued efforts under Operation Sadbhavana to strengthen community welfare and educational infrastructure in remote and tribal regions.
Officials said the initiative has brought renewed hope to students and families in Lower Dzongu while further reinforcing the longstanding bond between the Army and the people of Sikkim.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.