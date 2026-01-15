Army's 'nation first' spirit continues to inspire every Indian: President Murmu
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted the country's brave soldiers, veterans, and their families on Army Day, and said their unwavering 'nation first' spirit continues to inspire every Indian.
"The Indian Army remains steadfast in safeguarding the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation," Murmu said in a post on X.
"Our soldiers defend our borders and provide critical assistance during disasters and humanitarian crises. Your unwavering "nation first" spirit continues to inspire every Indian," she said.
Army Day is observed to commemorate the occasion when General K M Cariappa, who later became Field Marshal, took charge as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949. PTI AKV
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.