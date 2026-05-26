Indian Army rebuilds closed school along India-China border in Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh: The Indian Army has reconstructed a long-closed primary school at Gunji in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district along the India-China border on Monday to strengthen relations with local communities in frontier areas.
The armed forces launched the initiative for the border region under 'Operation Sadbhavana'.
The army also constructed a cultural centre at Dharchula for the Rung community residing in Vyans, Darma, and Chaudas valleys.
Gunji village Pradhan Vimla Gunjyal said the Gunji primary school closed in 1995 due to a lack of students following migration from nearby villages.
"Now the army has reconstructed it and a total of eight children have taken admission in this newly constructed school. For now, soldiers are teaching these students," Gunjyal added.
The Indian Army spent Rs 12 lakh to provide education to children at the school, according to Gunjyal, who retired as an Inspector General from the Uttarakhand Police.
He said livelihood opportunities created by the Adi Kailash pilgrimage in recent years prompted some villagers to resettle in the border area.
The school will likely continue operating after receiving approval from the state education department, Gunjyal said.
The army also constructed a new building at Dharchula for the tribal community to celebrate festivals and facilitate social interaction.
Rung community member Shalu Datal said the army renovated an old library building near the Rung Cultural Museum and constructed a community hall at a village in Darma valley.
The army also constructed two toilets at Jipti village and opened a library at Kuti village, Datal added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.