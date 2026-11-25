Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday lauded the Indian Army for helping 57 tribal students from the state's remote areas secure admission to Woods Park Sainik School through its 'Yuva Sashaktikaran: Mission Sainik School' initiative.
He said the programme reflected the Army's commitment to shaping the future of border communities beyond its traditional responsibility of safeguarding the country's frontiers.
The chief minister said the Sela Warriors of the Army's Gajraj Corps had been playing a significant role in identifying, mentoring and preparing talented students from far-flung tribal areas for admission to Sainik Schools, thereby opening up new avenues of educational and career opportunities for the youth.
"The Indian Army is not just guarding our borders; it is also shaping the future of the communities that inhabit them," Khandu said in a social media post.
He said the admission of 57 students to Woods Park Sainik School was a testimony to the impact of the sustained efforts made by the Army through its educational outreach programme.
Khandu said such initiatives were particularly significant for Arunachal Pradesh, where difficult geographical conditions and the remoteness of several border villages often restrict access to specialised educational facilities and coaching opportunities.
"The admission of 57 students is a testament to the impact of this sustained effort," he said.
Khandu described the initiative as a commendable example of how the armed forces could contribute to nation-building by investing in human development and creating opportunities for young people living in strategically important border regions.
The chief minister said empowering students through quality education would not only help them realise their individual aspirations but also enable them to emerge as responsible citizens and future leaders who could contribute to the state and the nation.
Highlighting the state's efforts to strengthen educational opportunities and encourage youth participation in the armed forces, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh had established its first Sainik School at Pasighat in collaboration with the Centre, while a second such institution was being developed at Tawang under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
The government is also working towards creating a structured coaching mechanism in collaboration with the Army to prepare Arunachali youths for examinations such as the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS), he said.
The Mission Sainik School initiative, highlights the importance of civil-military cooperation in the development of frontier areas, with the Army complementing its security responsibilities through educational outreach and youth empowerment, officials said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.