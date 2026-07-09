Army conducts recruitment outreach programme at Patkai Christian College



According to the release, a doctor from the Army Recruiting Office delivered a lecture on the Agnipath Scheme, highlighting its features, benefits and career opportunities after the four-year tenure. The session also addressed queries raised by the participants.

The release said various officer entry schemes, including the National Defence Academy (NDA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Military Nursing Service (MNS) and Territorial Army (TA), were explained in detail. Cadets were also briefed on the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview process.