Army conducts recruitment outreach programme at Patkai Christian College

Chumoukedima: The Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Rangapahar Military Station, conducted an outreach programme at Patkai Christian College in Chumoukedima, Nagaland, on Wednesday to create awareness and encourage youth to join the Indian Armed Forces, according to a release.
The programme was conducted in coordination with the 1 Nagaland Air Squadron NCC and was attended by officers, instructors and over 300 NCC cadets, the release said.
According to the release, a doctor from the Army Recruiting Office delivered a lecture on the Agnipath Scheme, highlighting its features, benefits and career opportunities after the four-year tenure. The session also addressed queries raised by the participants.
The release said various officer entry schemes, including the National Defence Academy (NDA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Military Nursing Service (MNS) and Territorial Army (TA), were explained in detail. Cadets were also briefed on the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview process.
The speakers explained the eligibility criteria, application procedures and selection process for the various entry schemes to provide participants with a better understanding of the recruitment process.
Handouts, posters, pamphlets and other publicity material were distributed among the participants during the programme to reinforce the information shared in the session, the release added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.