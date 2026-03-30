Army unveils new training facility, honours legacy units in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, presided over two events in Pune that underscored Southern Command's commitment to preserving military legacy and enhancing future combat readiness.

The Army Commander inaugurated Sudarshan Chowk and Konark Chowk at Pune Military Station, and at the Army Institute of Physical Training (AIPT), he inaugurated a state-of-the-art Synthetic Military Obstacle Course.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth inaugurated Sudarshan Chowk and Konark Chowk as enduring tributes to the valour, distinguished service and fighting spirit of Southern Command's storied formations, Sudarshan Chakra Corps and Konark Corps.

Situated within the iconic Pune Military Station, the two structures lend a distinct military character to the rich and illustrious history of Pune, one of the oldest military stations of the country.



The two structures represent the living ethos of formations that have contributed extensively to the operational legacy of the Southern Command. Their establishment reflects a conscious institutional effort to preserve memory, inspire pride and visibly

anchor the Command's present identity in the legacy of its battle-tested formations.



The Army Commander also inaugurated a state-of-the-art synthetic military obstacle course at the Army Institute of Physical Training, marking an important step in Southern Command's continuing endeavour to build a fitter, tougher and battle-ready force.



Conceived as an all-weather facility, the obstacle course incorporates meticulously designed obstacles and night-training capability to facilitate realistic, high-intensity and sustained physical training under varied operational conditions.



Speaking on the occasion, the Army Commander underscored that the changing character of warfare demands soldiers who are physically resilient, mentally agile and operationally adaptive.

He emphasised that purpose-built training infrastructure of this nature will play a vital role in shaping a resilient, agile and Future Ready force.