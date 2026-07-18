Army-backed free coaching helps 30 underprivileged Assam youth clear NEET 2026

Guwahati, July 18 (IANS): The Indian Army‑supported National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) in Assam’s Tinsukia district has achieved a major milestone, with 30 out of 45 students qualifying for the National Eligibility‑cum‑Entrance Test (NEET) 2026, officials said on Saturday.
The achievement has been made under an initiative supported by the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army under the aegis of the Spear Corps, which provides free residential coaching to meritorious students from economically weaker sections, helping them prepare for medical entrance examinations.
According to the Army, the programme aims to ensure that talented students from disadvantaged backgrounds receive high-quality coaching and mentorship, enabling them to pursue careers in medicine.
Among the successful candidates, Roshan Kujur from Dighaltarrang Tea Estate in Tinsukia emerged as an inspiring example of determination and perseverance by securing 402 marks in NEET 2026. Roshan lost his father at a young age, and his family has since been supported by his elder brother, who runs a small shop in Tinsukia. Despite financial hardships, he remained focused on his studies and successfully cleared one of the country’s toughest entrance examinations.
Army officials said Roshan’s achievement reflects the resilience of students who overcome personal and economic challenges through hard work and access to educational opportunities. They added that the students' success was the result of their dedication, the guidance provided by the faculty and mentors at NIEDO, and the sustained support extended by the Indian Army.
The free residential coaching programme has, over the years, emerged as an important educational initiative in Upper Assam, offering students from underprivileged families an opportunity to compete for admission to medical colleges across the country.
Officials said the initiative is part of the Indian Army’s broader outreach efforts in the Northeast, focusing on education, youth empowerment and community development alongside its operational responsibilities.
The success of the NEET 2026 candidates is being seen as another significant milestone for the Army‑backed programme, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing talent, expanding educational opportunities and contributing to nation‑building through inclusive development.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.