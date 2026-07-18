Army-backed free coaching helps 30 underprivileged Assam youth clear NEET 2026

Among the successful candidates, Roshan Kujur from Dighaltarrang Tea Estate in Tinsukia emerged as an inspiring example of determination and perseverance by securing 402 marks in NEET 2026. Roshan lost his father at a young age, and his family has since been supported by his elder brother, who runs a small shop in Tinsukia. Despite financial hardships, he remained focused on his studies and successfully cleared one of the country’s toughest entrance examinations.