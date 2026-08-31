Armed Forces Tribunal alters gay Indian Air Force airman's dismissal to protect future career options

The AFT observed: “Even though, as contended by the respondents (IAF), when an employee is working in a disciplined Armed Force of the Union, certain parameters of discipline and morality are involved, and the respondents can take disciplinary action. However, in this case the respondents chose not to take any disciplinary action and even the so‑called inquiries and investigation conducted by them, as is evident from the speaking order and other material available, there seems to be nothing involving national security concern or concern about defence of the country or working of the Indian Air Force.”