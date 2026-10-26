Armed forces begin discharge transition for 18,300 Agniveers with mental conditioning and jobs drive

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS): With nearly 18,300 Agniveers from the first batch preparing to return to civilian life over the next two months, the three armed forces are taking all measures to ensure a smooth transition.
While the Agnipath scheme has been a success till now, the last phase - involving their return to civilian life - is a crucial process.
Under the Agnipath scheme, launched in 2022, of the total recruits, 25 per cent are to be regularised in various units of the armed forces, while the remaining are to be discharged after four years.
The Agniveers to be discharged are undergoing medical tests and psychological evaluations at regimental centres and other units.
An eight-week yoga capsule has also been specially developed for them to prepare them for the transition.
"The structured yoga capsule focuses on enhancing physical fitness, mental well-being and mindfulness, equipping the Agniveers with the tools for a healthy, balanced and confident transition to civilian life," an official said.
This is the first time the Indian armed forces are handling such a situation, and senior officials are keeping close watch on the discharge process.
The youths leaving the three forces are fit, combat-trained, and possess high energy levels. Most importantly, they have led a highly disciplined life over the last four years.
"There will be a need to keep watch on their careers after their discharge. They are highly employable, and steps have already been taken to get them absorbed into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles. State governments have also come forward with job offers," the official said.
The CAPFs and Assam Rifles will offer 50 per cent reservation for the Agniveers for general duty constables and riflemen. They will also not have to take the written examinations or appear for the physicals.
The Coast Guard will also absorb several Agniveers discharged by the Navy.
Officials said that this re-employment will have to take place as soon as possible.
The longer the delay, the greater the chance of frustration and depression setting in. There is also the risk of criminal gangs trying to use their services, given their level of training.
The Agniveers will be returning home with nearly Rs 11.20 lakh in their accounts, in addition to whatever they may have saved over the last four years from their salaries.
"The Agniveers are skilled in various fields and have certificates to prove that. Several discussions have also been held with the private sector to provide them opportunities. Those who wish may also set up their own units and work independently. They will receive necessary backing from the Army, Navy and Air Force," another official said.
Only time will tell how successful the transition phase is. Many believe that this will hold the key to the success of the Agnipath scheme in the long run.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.