Arm appeal

The bag, in many ways, has become the most flexible accessory in a man’s wardrobe. As Vaibhav Bahl, co-founder of Conosh, puts it, “While watches and tailoring are still powerful codes, they operate within fairly rigid frameworks.” A bag, by contrast, allows experimentation. Legacy houses such as Goyard illustrate that shift. For Ashutosh Munshi, a Goa-based global brand advisor, the choice is an orange Sénat PM pouch personalised through Goyard’s Art of Marquage. “My wardrobe is largely monochrome, so the bright orange works as a deliberate counterpoint,” he says. In India, that narrative sits easily alongside long-standing leather traditions—from legal satchels and riding boots to handcrafted travel trunks. The bag, it seems, has returned not as an accessory, but as a statement.

This story has been written by Nikhil P Merchant.