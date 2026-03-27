Arjun Pandian interacts with students in Namaste Collector programme

Kasaragod: Kasaragod district collector Arjun Pandian interacted with 20 students and teachers from Chemmanad Govt Hr Sec School on Wednesday as part of Namaste Collector initiative. The students questioned the collector on several doubts and he cleared their doubts during the interaction.

He told the students that working in Kasaragod district is a new experience for him, and he assured the students that he would prioritize the district's health, sports, and education sectors. Arjun Pandian launched his Namaste Collector project on March 18 to bridge the gap between the district administration and the student community.

This popular project, which provides students with a direct opportunity to understand administrative systems, will be extended to other government schools and colleges in the district in the coming weeks. Priority will be given to students from government schools and colleges, said a statement from the collector office.