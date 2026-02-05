Arjun Bijlani opens up about strenuous long hours in television

Arjun told IANS, "I really feel that the working hours in the television industry are long. It is extremely difficult. Since I have been a part of the industry for so many years, I am aware that it is very difficult for a tv actor or actress, especially an actress, because for a 9 am shift, you have to get up at 7 am and leave for work by 8 am. Also, sometimes they call the female artists a little early, as their makeup takes more time. The shoot usually goes on till 9 pm, or even more than that, after which you take off your makeup and costume, which also takes some time. Coming back home in traffic is also extremely time-consuming."