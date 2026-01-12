Arise, Awake: On Swami Vivekananda’s birthday, remembering a global educator

At a time when colonial rule had eroded India’s confidence, Vivekananda spoke the language of strength. “Strength is life, weakness is death,” he declared, urging young people to believe in themselves. Education, he insisted, must build character and courage.

“We want that education by which character is formed, strength of mind is increased, the intellect is expanded, and by which one can stand on one’s own feet.”

While Vivekananda is often remembered as a national icon, his influence was always global.

In 1893, when he addressed the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, he introduced the West to a confident, compassionate India. His opening words, addressing the audience as “sisters and brothers of America," earned him a standing ovation and instantly made him a global figure.