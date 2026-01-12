Arise, Awake: On Swami Vivekananda’s birthday, remembering a global educator

Today, as India marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, his presence feels as alive as ever, far beyond portraits, statues, or commemorative speeches.
More than a century after his passing, his ideas on education, strength, and self-belief continue to travel the world, finding recognition in places he once walked himself.
Born as Narendranath Datta on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, Vivekananda was a questioning mind from an early age.
He challenged convention, rejected blind belief, and searched relentlessly for truth. That search led him to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, whose teachings transformed him into a monk who believed spirituality must walk hand in hand with service to humanity.
For Vivekananda, education lay at the heart of that service. He was deeply critical of systems that reduced learning to memorisation.
“Education is not the amount of information that is put into your brain and runs riot there, undigested, all your life,” he said.
Instead, he envisioned education as a process of inner awakening. His most enduring definition remains: “Education is the manifestation of the perfection already in man.”
At a time when colonial rule had eroded India’s confidence, Vivekananda spoke the language of strength. “Strength is life, weakness is death,” he declared, urging young people to believe in themselves. Education, he insisted, must build character and courage.
“We want that education by which character is formed, strength of mind is increased, the intellect is expanded, and by which one can stand on one’s own feet.”
While Vivekananda is often remembered as a national icon, his influence was always global.
In 1893, when he addressed the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, he introduced the West to a confident, compassionate India. His opening words, addressing the audience as “sisters and brothers of America," earned him a standing ovation and instantly made him a global figure.
Beyond religion, his ideas on education, universal brotherhood, and human dignity struck a chord with thinkers and educators across continents.
That connection to Chicago has since found a lasting tribute.
A lane outside the Art Institute of Chicago has been named Swami Vivekananda Way, quietly honouring the monk who once walked the city and spoke to the world from its stages. The gesture is symbolic: a physical reminder that his words did not remain confined to India, but became part of a global intellectual and moral conversation.
The lane is modest, almost easy to miss. Yet it stands for something far larger—the journey of ideas born in colonial India that travelled across oceans and time. Vivekananda once said, “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.”
That call continues to resonate, whether in Indian classrooms or on a street corner in Chicago.
On his birthday today, as National Youth Day is observed in India, Swami Vivekananda’s legacy feels especially relevant.
He believed education was meant to create fearless, compassionate individuals citizens of the world rooted in service and self-belief.