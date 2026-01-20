Arif Khan qualifies for 2026 Winter Olympics in slalom skiing

New Delhi: Alpine skier Arif Khan secured the quota for India in the slalom skiing event for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, which will be held from February 6 to 22 in Italy.



While Arif secured the quota for India, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is now left to confirm his participation in the marquee Winter sports events to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) in a day's time, as per Olympics.com.



A total of 306 athletes at maximum can compete in the Winter Olympics in alpine skiing, with each country allowed to field 22 players, 11 men and women's each. Slalom is one of the five alpine skiing events, with downhill, super G, giant slalom and combined being the other four.