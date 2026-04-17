Big claim, bigger stakes: Trump says Iran ready to stop uranium enrichment

Washington, DC [US], April 17 (ANI): In a characteristic blend of high-stakes diplomacy and showmanship, US President Donald Trump has claimed a monumental shift in the Middle East crisis, asserting that Tehran has agreed to a total cessation of uranium enrichment.

The claim, made during a Friday telephonic interview with NewsNation, suggests that the "maximum pressure" campaign of 2026 may have pushed Iran toward a definitive nuclear concession. When asked directly if Tehran had consented to halt its enrichment process, Trump responded with a confident, "Yes."

"Are you surprised?" he added. "I'm not surprised by anything."

While these assertions suggest a breakthrough, Iran has not issued an official confirmation. Any decision by Tehran to abandon enrichment would represent a significant departure from its long-standing position that its nuclear programme remains a sovereign right.

According to Axios, President Trump has indicated that representatives from the US and Iran are likely to convene this weekend, with expectations that they will finalise an agreement to bring the conflict to an end.

The momentum for these upcoming talks follows an announcement by Iran that commercial vessels would be permitted to navigate the Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. However, Trump clarified that an American naval blockade directed at Iran will stay in "full force" until a final agreement is reached, categorising the maritime pressure as distinct from the truce.

Taking to Truth Social to provide updates on the maritime situation, he confirmed the waterway was fully open and indicated that Iran was engaged in clearing explosives from the passage with American assistance. "Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you! President DJT," he posted.

Expanding on these developments, he further claimed that Tehran has committed to keeping the strategic passage accessible indefinitely, stating that "Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World," according to his social media platform.

The US leader expressed further optimism regarding the timeline for a comprehensive deal, stating, "This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated." He also clarified that the current blockade pertains solely to Iran.

On the military front, Trump asserted that Washington had placed restrictions on Israel regarding further strikes in Lebanon. He expressed his appreciation to regional partners, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Pakistan, for their assistance throughout the crisis.

Concurrently, he rejected the necessity of NATO's involvement in the region, labelling the alliance as a "Paper Tiger." In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: "Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!"

These diplomatic claims emerge against a backdrop of international concern over Iran's nuclear stockpile. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) estimates that Tehran holds over 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity, a level nearing weapons-grade.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has previously warned that such quantities could theoretically facilitate the production of several nuclear weapons, despite Tehran's insistence on the peaceful nature of its programme. With monitoring capabilities currently constrained, the final status of Iran's nuclear material remains a subject of intense global scrutiny.