APTRANSCO warns job seekers against fake recruitment notifications

The corporation urged job aspirants and the public not to believe such misleading campaigns. “Notifications for filling vacancies in APTRANSCO would be issued shortly through authorised channels and will be published only in leading newspapers and on the official website, aptransco.gov.in,” it clarified.

Further, the candidates were cautioned against falling victim to fake job advertisements and fraudulent claims circulating online.

The corporation stated that an inquiry would be conducted to identify those responsible for spreading the fake notifications and legal action would be initiated against them.