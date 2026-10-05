APTET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 released, download link activated

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 download link has been activated. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the examination can now download their hall tickets online through the official APTET portal.
The hall ticket is an important document for candidates appearing for the examination and contains details such as the candidate's name, examination details and examination centre. Candidates are advised to download the document well in advance and verify all the details mentioned on it before the examination.
How to download APTET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:
Visit the official APTET hall ticket website at sptet.apcfss.in.
Look for the link related to the APTET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 on the homepage.
Click on the hall ticket download link.
Enter the required login credentials, including the username and password.
Submit the details to access the hall ticket.
Once the hall ticket appears on the screen, check all the details carefully.
Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future reference.
Candidates are advised to take a printout of the hall ticket and carry it to the examination centre.
Forgot username or password?
Candidates who are unable to remember their login credentials can use the official APTET portal to retrieve their username or password. The login-related services are available through tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
Candidates should enter the details requested on the portal and follow the instructions provided to retrieve their credentials. After recovering the login details, they can return to the hall ticket portal and proceed with the download.
Check hall ticket details
After downloading the APTET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026, candidates should carefully check the information printed on the document. They should verify their personal details, examination-related information and the allotted examination centre.
Candidates should also ensure that the hall ticket is clearly printed and that all the details are legible. Any discrepancy in the information should be brought to the notice of the concerned examination authorities at the earliest.
The hall ticket should be preserved safely until the completion of the examination process. Candidates should also follow the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket regarding reporting time, examination centre and items permitted inside the examination hall.
The activation of the download link allows eligible in-service candidates to complete the next step in their examination preparation. Candidates are advised to rely on the official APTET websites for downloading the hall ticket and retrieving login credentials.