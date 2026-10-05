APTET In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 released, download link activated

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) In-Service Hall Ticket 2026 download link has been activated. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the examination can now download their hall tickets online through the official APTET portal.

The hall ticket is an important document for candidates appearing for the examination and contains details such as the candidate's name, examination details and examination centre. Candidates are advised to download the document well in advance and verify all the details mentioned on it before the examination.