APTET In-Service Application form 2026 closing today: Mock test on September 25

Andhra Pradesh’s Department of School Education is closing the application window today, September 24, for the Special AP Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2026 for in-service teachers. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications must complete the process by the end of the prescribed deadline through the official APTET portal. The mock tests will be made avialable online from September 25, 2026.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website

Go to tet2dsc.apcfss.in and look for the “Special TET for In-Service Teachers Application” section. The portal currently lists the last date as September 24, 2026.

Step 2: Complete registration/login

Candidates need to access the application portal using their candidate/login details. The website also provides a “Know User ID” facility, where candidates can retrieve their Candidate ID using their Aadhaar number and captcha.

Step 3: Fill in the application form

Enter the required personal, educational and professional details carefully. Candidates should verify the information before proceeding with submission.

Step 4: Select the applicable TET paper

Candidates should select the paper/papers for which they are eligible and wish to appear.

Step 5: Pay the examination fee

The examination fee is Rs 1,000 for each paper. The fee is payable through the online payment gateway.

Step 6: Submit the application

After completing the details and payment, submit the application online. Carefully check the form before final submission.

Step 7: Save the application details

After successful submission, you should download/save the submitted application and payment confirmation for future reference.

Documents required

For the online application, candidates should keep the following ready: