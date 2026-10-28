Aptech, FTII partner to expand film education across India

Aptech Limited has partnered with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) to expand access to film education and creative skills training across India. The collaboration will introduce learning opportunities for aspiring filmmakers, content creators, animators and visual effects (VFX) professionals through Aptech’s training network.

The partnership aims to combine FTII’s expertise in cinema and filmmaking education with Aptech’s experience in vocational training and curriculum development. It will offer learners access to FTII-led workshops, micro-credentials, specialised certification programmes and a jointly developed filmmaking course, Telangana Today reports.

The collaboration will follow three learning models. Under the first, selected FTII-led workshops will be made available to eligible students at Aptech centres, allowing them to explore specialised areas of filmmaking and cinematic storytelling. Participants will be eligible for relevant FTII certificates or micro-credentials.

The second model will combine Aptech’s VFX and 3D training programmes with a two-month FTII module. The programme will bring technical training together with cinematic practices and visual storytelling. Students who meet the prescribed requirements will receive joint certification.

The third model will involve a co-developed filmmaking programme featuring structured learning at Aptech centres and a two-month immersive learning experience at the FTII campus in Pune. Initially, the programme is planned to be offered through Aptech centres in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

As part of this programme, students will have the opportunity to produce a short film under FTII mentorship. The initiative will also facilitate exposure to internships and industry associations, giving learners opportunities to gain practical experience and develop portfolios.

Sandip Weling, Whole-time Director and Chief Business Officer, Global Retail, Aptech Limited, said the partnership would combine FTII’s cinematic legacy with Aptech’s vocational education expertise and nationwide delivery network.

Santosh Ojha, Head of Strategy at FTII, said that the collaboration would help extend the institute’s academic and cinematic expertise beyond its campus by leveraging Aptech’s network of creative education centres across India.

The partnership is aimed at creating additional pathways into the media and entertainment sector, including the animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) ecosystem, by combining technical training with practical filmmaking and storytelling experience.