APSSDC, OMCAP announces overseas job offers for ITI, diploma holders

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), along with the Overseas Manpower Company Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP), in association with Cyber Steel, Russia, has announced an overseas employment opportunity for ITI and Diploma holders.

In a release issued on Friday, Manohar Devapatla, APPSC Executive Director and OMCAP General Manager, stated that eligible candidates will be recruited for the post of Metal and Pipe Straightener at an indoor industrial facility located in Pervouralsk, Russia.

The position is full-time with a one-year contract, extendable, and offers international work exposure along with income.