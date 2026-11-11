APSCHE to launch digital learning platform for students and faculty in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to launch a state-wide digital learning platform on November 11 to expand access to online education for students and faculty members across the state.

Named APSCHE LMS–MOOCs, the platform will enable students to register, browse and enrol in Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), access digital learning materials, participate in assessments and track their academic progress. The initiative is expected to provide a common digital learning space for students and faculty from higher education institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

The platform is being launched on National Education Day, observed annually on November 11 to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's first Education Minister. APSCHE Chairman S Vijayabhaskar Rao is scheduled to launch the initiative.