APSCHE extends UG admission registration through OAMDC

Candidates can select web options between September 29 and October 6, with changes allowed on October 7. Seat allotments will be announced on October 10, and students must report to colleges between October 11 and 13. Authorities have urged timely completion to avoid last-minute technical issues. In addition, APSCHE announced that the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET-2024) will be conducted by Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, Tirupati, from November 3 to 7.