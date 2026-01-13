APSACS conducts 110 blood donation camps to mark National Youth Day

VIJAYAWADA: To mark the National Youth Day, the Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (AP SACS) organised 110 blood donation camps across the State, resulting in the collection of nearly 2,000 units of blood.

Health Minister, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, inaugurated the blood donation program at Government Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the Health Minister urged the youth to come forward in greater numbers for blood donation, stressing that their generosity can provide life-saving support to critically ill patients.