AP’s GSVA Doubles in Eight Years, Outpaces National Growth: RBI Data

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s economy has entered 2024-25 with renewed momentum.

According to the latest RBI Handbook of Statistics, its Gross State Value Added (GSVA) has risen to Rs 14.70 lakh crore, up from Rs 13.16 lakh crore in 2023-24, a robust 11.7% year-on-year expansion, well above the national nominal GDP growth of around 8.9%.

The medium-term trajectory is even more striking. AP’s GSVA has increased from Rs 7.25 lakh crore in 2017-18 to Rs 14.70 lakh crore in 2024-25, effectively doubling the size of the economy in eight years, a 103% expansion at current prices.

The compound annual growth rate over this period is approximately 10.7%, comfortably above the national average.

A comparison between the last full year of the previous regime (2023-24) and the first year of the current regime (2024-25) shows a clear acceleration.