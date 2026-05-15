APS Bolarum records 100% pass in CBSE Class XII, 23 students score centum

Hyderabad: Army Public School Bolarum achieved an outstanding 100% pass percentage in the CBSE Class XII Board Examinations for the academic year 2025–26, the results of which were released recently.
Karthika Jayam V from the Humanities stream secured the top position with 97 per cent, followed by Tanishka Kumar with 96.8 per cent, while Riddhi and Y Yashasvini Reddy from the Commerce stream shared the third position with 96.2 per cent. Reflecting on her achievement, Karthika Jayam V said, “A positive mindset is the key to achieving success.”
A total of 23 students scored a perfect centum in various subjects, including English, Biology, Chemistry, History, Informatics Practices, Painting, Marketing, Psychology, Physical Activity Trainer, Yoga and Data Science, reflecting their hard work and excellent performance.
The Principal, Mrs Smitha Govind, said, “These results are a reflection of the perseverance, discipline and determination of our students, and the constant support of our dedicated teachers and parents. We are proud of every student’s achievement.”