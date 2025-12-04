APPSC official exam calendar 2026 released: Check the details here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has issued its official exam calendar for 2026, covering 21 recruitment notifications across a variety of government posts.

According to the announcement, the examinations will be held in two separate spells, from January 27 to January 31, 2026 and from February 9 to February 13, 2026.

A complete timetable is accessible on the Commission’s official website https://psc.ap.gov.in .

Candidates who have applied for several openings with the APPSC can download the exam calendar 2026 from the official website using the processes outlined below:

Visit the official APPSC website, psc.ap.gov.in . On the homepage, under the "Announcements" section, click on the "Web note on Examination Schedule for Various Notifications - (Published on 02/12/2025)". The APPSC exam calendar 2026 PDF will appear on your screen. Download and save the PDF for future reference, and then print it for offline review

The calendar provides a full schedule including date, time and paper-wise breakup for each post.

Among the roles listed are Agriculture Officer, Technical Assistant (Geo-Physics), Junior Lecturer (Library Science), Assistant Engineer, Horticulture Officer, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, Junior Office Assistant (Prisons), Inspector of Factories, Junior Accounts Officer, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer and various Forest Service posts, among others.

All exams will be conducted in offline, pen-and-paper mode using OMR sheets, across designated district-level examination centres throughout Andhra Pradesh.