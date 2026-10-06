APPSC notifies 37 Horticulture Officer posts; last date October 27

How to apply

Candidates must first complete One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the APPSC website if they have not already. OTPR alone does not count as an application. After logging in, they must fill in the application and click "Save & Submit", which generates the payment link. Saving alone leaves the application incomplete.

The application processing fee is Rs 250 and the examination fee is Rs 120. SC, ST, BC and PBD candidates, ex-servicemen, families holding a white ration card, and unemployed youth (with a declaration) are exempt from the exam fee. Candidates from other states must pay both fees, except PBD and ex-servicemen candidates. Fees are non-refundable and must be paid online, as demand drafts and IPOs are not accepted.

Corrections will be allowed only for seven days after the last date, at Rs 100 per correction. Fields affecting name, fee, age relaxation and community cannot be edited. Candidates giving false information risk rejection and debarment of up to five years from APPSC exams.

Selection process

Selection will be through a computer-based recruitment test (CBRT), with the date to be announced later. The test will be held at four centres: Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Ananthapuramu. Candidates can give three preferences, but the Commission may allot any centre.

The exam has a qualifying test and three papers, all objective type at degree standard:

Qualifying test: General English (50 marks) and General Telugu (50 marks) at SSC standard, 100 questions in 100 minutes. Candidates must qualify in English and Telugu individually.

Paper I: General Studies and Mental Ability, 150 questions, 150 marks, 150 minutes

Paper II: Horticulture-I, 150 questions, 150 marks, 150 minutes

Paper III: Horticulture-II, 150 questions, 150 marks, 150 minutes

The three papers total 450 marks, and each wrong answer attracts a penalty of one-third of the marks for that question. Appearing in all papers is compulsory. If the exam is held in multiple sessions, scores will be normalised and results announced on a percentile basis.

Paper I covers current affairs, general science, Indian and AP history, geography, polity, economy, sustainable development, disaster management, reasoning and data analysis. Paper II covers fruit, vegetable and floriculture crops, medicinal and plantation crops, dryland horticulture, post-harvest management, preservation, farm machinery and greenhouse management. Paper III covers fundamentals of horticulture, propagation and nursery management, plant physiology, entomology, pathology, soil science, agroforestry, extension education and organic farming.

Shortlisted candidates must then qualify a 100-mark Computer Proficiency Test on office automation, with a 60-minute duration. The minimum qualifying marks are 40 for OC, 35 for BC and 30 for SC, ST and PBD candidates.

Final selection will be on merit in the written exam, subject to qualifying the CPT. The minimum qualifying aggregate in the written exam is 40 per cent for OC, sports persons, ex-servicemen and EWS, 35 per cent for BC, and 30 per cent for SC, ST and PBD. Ties will be broken by age, with the older candidate ranked higher. There will be no waiting list.