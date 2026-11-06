APPSC Main Exam case: Incriminating documents seized during ED searches

The searches were conducted at the premises of retired IPS officer P. Seetharamanjaneyulu, the then APPSC Secretary; Camsign Media Pvt. Ltd., the private party to which the work of manual evaluation was entrusted, and its Managing Director P. Madhusudhana Rao; Aavasa Resort Haailand in Chinakakani village of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, being the premises at which the answer scripts were kept and the evaluation exercise was carried out.