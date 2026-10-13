APPSC invites applications for 11 English, Telugu reporter posts

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for 11 posts of English and Telugu reporters in the AP Legislature Secretariat Service.

According to Notification No 22/2026, dated October 13, the vacancies comprise 10 English reporter posts, including three carried-forward vacancies, and one carried-forward vacancy for a Telugu reporter.

Eligible candidates can apply through the commission’s official website, psc.ap.gov.in, from October 13 to November 2, 2026. The application window closes at 11.59 pm on the last date.

The posts carry a pay scale of Rs 57,100 to Rs 1,47,760. Applicants must be aged between 18 and 44 years as of July 1, 2026, with age relaxations applicable to eligible categories under the notification.

Candidates applying for English reporter posts must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university. They must also have passed English shorthand at a speed of at least 150 words per minute and English typewriting at the higher grade. Preference will be given to candidates with higher general educational qualifications, as well as those who have Telugu shorthand and typewriting qualifications at the higher grade.

For the Telugu reporter post, applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline and have passed Telugu shorthand and typewriting at the higher grade. They must also clear a practical test in Telugu shorthand at 80 words per minute. The notification specifies preference for candidates with English shorthand and typewriting qualifications at the higher grade.

Selection will be based on a written examination conducted in computer-based recruitment test mode, with the examination date to be announced later. The examination scheme includes a General Studies and Mental Ability paper and a shorthand test. Each carries 150 marks, taking the total to 300 marks.

The General Studies and Mental Ability paper will cover current affairs, general science, Indian history and geography, with a focus on Andhra Pradesh, Indian polity and governance, the economy, environmental protection, disaster management, reasoning and data analysis.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification on the APPSC website before applying. One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) is mandatory for applicants registering for the first time, but completing the registration alone does not constitute an application for the post.