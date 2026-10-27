APPSC Group-I registrations close TONIGHT

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close online registrations for Group-I Services recruitment today, October 27, at 11.59 pm. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the commission’s official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The recruitment drive offers 163 provisional vacancies across 13 categories of posts in various government departments. The vacancies include 11 Deputy Collector posts, 14 Assistant Commissioner of State Tax posts, 36 Deputy Superintendent of Police (Civil) posts, 14 District Educational Officer posts and 35 Divisional Development Officer posts. Other positions include Deputy Registrars, Municipal Commissioners Grade-II, Assistant Audit Officers and Regional Transport Officers.

Candidates applying for most of the posts must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. However, applicants for the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Communications) posts must possess a BE/BTech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, or Radio Engineering.

The selection process includes a screening test, a descriptive main examination and an interview. The screening test will be conducted offline in an objective, OMR-based format. The date of the examination will be announced in the detailed notification.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical difficulties. Details regarding eligibility criteria, post-wise vacancies and the application process are available on the APPSC website.