APPSC Group-I probe handed over to CID

VIJAYAWADA: Suryaraopet police have transferred the case related to alleged irregularities in the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I exams to the AP Criminal Investigation Department (APCID) for probe on Wednesday.

The move follows directions from the AP High Court, after which the government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under CID Chief Ravi Shankar Ayyanar.