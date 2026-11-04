APPSC exam case: ED conducts raids in multiple locations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate was conducting search operations at multiple locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday in a case relating to the evaluation of answer scripts of the Group-I Main Examination conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The ED officials were carrying out searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at seven premises located in Hyderabad and Secunderabad in Telangana and in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The case is related to irregularities in the manual evaluation of the answer scripts of the APPSC Group-I Main Examination, in the course of which an amount of Rs 1,14,32,312 was alleged to have been paid to a private party, officials said.