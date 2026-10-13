APPSC announces 17 Assistant Director vacancies in Economics and Statistical Service

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for 17 vacancies for the post of Assistant Director in the A.P. Economics and Statistical Service.

According to Notification No. 09/2026, dated October 13, applications can be submitted through the commission’s official website, https://psc.ap.gov.in, until November 2, 2026, at 11.59 pm.

Candidates must possess a postgraduate degree in one of the specified disciplines, including Mathematics, Pure Mathematics, Statistics, Economics with Statistics, Pure Economics, Applied Economics, Applied Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Econometrics or Computer Science, from a recognised university or institution. Equivalent qualifications must meet the conditions specified in the notification.

The prescribed age limit is 18 to 44 years as on July 1, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable to eligible categories, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections, as specified in the notification.

The recruitment will be conducted through a computer-based written examination. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written examination will have to qualify in a Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) to be considered for appointment. The examination date will be announced separately.

The written examination comprises three objective-type papers carrying 150 marks each, for a total of 450 marks. Paper I covers General Studies and Mental Ability at degree level, while Papers II and III cover postgraduate-level subjects. The examination includes negative marking, with one-third of the marks prescribed for a question deducted for each incorrect answer.

The Computer Proficiency Test will assess candidates’ proficiency in office automation and associated computer software. It carries 100 marks and has a duration of 60 minutes.

The application processing fee is Rs 250, while the examination fee is Rs 120. Exemptions from the examination fee apply to specified categories, subject to the conditions in the notification.

The computer-based examination will be conducted at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Ananthapuramu. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification, check their eligibility and complete the online application process before the deadline. One Time Profile Registration (OTPR), where required, does not itself constitute an application for the post.