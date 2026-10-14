APPSC announces 160 vacancies for lecturers and senior lecturers in education services

Eligibility and age limit

The minimum and maximum age limits for all three posts are 18 and 44 years, respectively, calculated as of July 1, 2026.

The educational qualifications required for each post have not yet been specified in the brief notification. APPSC has said that applicants must possess the prescribed qualifications as of the date of the detailed notification. The commission is expected to publish the detailed notification, including post-wise qualifications, category-wise vacancy details, pay scales and other instructions, on or before November 18, 2026.

Candidates should consult the detailed notification before applying to confirm their eligibility and the applicable conditions.