APPSC announces 160 vacancies for lecturers and senior lecturers in education services

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced 160 vacancies for senior lecturers and lecturers in the state's School Education Services. According to Brief Notification No. 30/2026, dated October 13, the recruitment covers posts in District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).
Online applications will be accepted through the commission's official website, psc.ap.gov.in, from November 18 to December 8, 2026. The application window will close at 11.59 pm on the final date.
APPSC recruitment 2026 vacancy details
The 160 provisional vacancies are distributed across three categories.
The commission has stated that the vacancy count is provisional and may change after confirmation from the concerned department.
Eligibility and age limit
The minimum and maximum age limits for all three posts are 18 and 44 years, respectively, calculated as of July 1, 2026.
The educational qualifications required for each post have not yet been specified in the brief notification. APPSC has said that applicants must possess the prescribed qualifications as of the date of the detailed notification. The commission is expected to publish the detailed notification, including post-wise qualifications, category-wise vacancy details, pay scales and other instructions, on or before November 18, 2026.
Candidates should consult the detailed notification before applying to confirm their eligibility and the applicable conditions.
APPSC recruitment exam pattern
The selection process will consist of a single-level examination. APPSC has clarified that no screening test will be conducted, regardless of the number of applications received.
The examination will be held in Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode. If the test is conducted in multiple sessions, the commission may normalise marks wherever considered necessary and applicable, according to the methodology it decides.
The detailed examination scheme and syllabus will be announced separately.
How to apply
Eligible candidates will be able to submit applications online through the APPSC website from November 18. The commission has advised applicants to read the detailed notification and instructions carefully and submit their applications well before the deadline to avoid a last-minute rush.
The detailed notification is expected to be available on or before November 18, 2026. Candidates should check the official website for updates on eligibility, application procedures, the examination syllabus and other recruitment-related announcements.