Madras HC directs TN gov't on leave for third pregnancy

Being a welfare state and several policy decisions being taken by the state government for the welfare of the women and several new and novel schemes were also being introduced by the State of Tamil Nadu for their upliftment, the present deviation made by the Government in issuing the GO dated March 13,2026, by restricting the maternity benefits to the pregnant woman only to 12 weeks was not in consonance with the consistent policy taken by the state government. Nor was it in consonance with the law settled in this regard by the Supreme Court in Umadevi case, followed by the Division Bench judgments in the cases of B Ranjitha and P Mangaiyarkkarasi, the bench added.