Odisha: Appointment authority for non-teaching staff in govt colleges changed

Bhubaneswar: The state government on Monday introduced a new norm regarding appointment of non-teaching staff in Government colleges and teachers education institutions.

As per the revised norms of the Higher Education department (DHE), the Regional Director of Education (RDE) concerned have been designated as the appointing authority for all non-cadre Group-B, Group-C and Group-D non-teaching posts falling under the administrative jurisdiction of government colleges and teachers education institutions.

The department stated that the powers that were previously vested with the principals of government colleges and teachers education institutions to make appointments to these categories of non-teaching posts have been withdrawn with immediate effect.