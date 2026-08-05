Apply your own mind when using ChatGPT for studies, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav tells students

Bhopal, Aug 5 (IANS): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday advised students to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT responsibly, saying technology should be used to assist learning but facts must always be verified through independent thinking.
Interacting with students during the 'Kitab Se Kal Tak' programme at Kamla Nehru Sandipani Government Girls School in Bhopal, the Chief Minister answered questions on AI, education, career planning, social media and stress management.
Responding to a student's query on whether he uses ChatGPT, Chief Minister Yadav said he uses AI tools to gather the latest information on subjects related to programmes and speeches.
"I use AI to understand new developments on a subject. But whether it is ChatGPT or any other AI tool, it is not the final authority. Use AI, but apply your own mind and cross-check facts and data," he added.
During the programme, Chief Minister Yadav also interacted with the school's elected student cabinet, comprising students holding portfolios such as head girl, sports, culture and discipline.
The students told the Chief Minister that the cabinet is elected through a voting process similar to democratic elections, with campaigning, voting and regular meetings with teachers.
Appreciating the initiative, Chief Minister Yadav invited the cabinet members onto the stage and discussed their responsibilities.
The Chief Minister encouraged students to continue learning beyond classroom education and pursue their goals with discipline.
"Education should continue throughout life. Students should set clear goals, study sincerely and also devote time to sports, self-study and personality development," he said.
Replying to another query, Chief Minister Yadav said social media has become an important platform for public representatives and added that he follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Instagram.
He also advised students to help accident victims whenever possible, inspire their younger siblings to pursue education and contribute to society.
Later, the Chief Minister held an interaction with teachers and urged them to motivate students to explore opportunities in agriculture, entrepreneurship, the armed forces, public service and politics.
Kamla Nehru Sandipani Government Girls' School, established in 1958, has more than 1,800 students from nursery to Class 12.
The school has introduced smart classrooms, laboratories and an elected student cabinet as part of its academic and leadership development initiatives.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.