Apply now for ISRO’s YUVIKA 2026 Programme; check criteria and schedule

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the launch of YUVIKA 2026, the Young Scientist Program (YUva VIgyani KAryakram). The online application process for YUVIKA 2026 will begin on February 27, 2026, at www.isro.gov.in and will continue until March 31, 2026.

Students studying in grade 9 as of January 1, 2026, from any school across the country, can apply. The first selection list will be out on April 13, 2026 whereas the second selection list is scheduled to be released on April 20, 2026. The YUVIKA programme dates are from May 11 to 22, 2026.

The programme will be held at nine ISRO centres, including the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center, Satish Dhawan Space Center, and U.R. Rao Satellite Center, among others, as reported by NDTV.

Selection will be based on various criteria. 50 per cent weighting will be given to marks in Class 8 or the most recent examination. 10 per cent marks will be assigned to performance in the online quiz.

Participation in science exhibitions and co-curricular activities in the last three years will be given a weighting ranging from 2 to 10 per cent, depending on the level. Additional marks will be awarded for achievements in Olympiads and sports competitions, and membership in Scouts and Guides, NCC, or NSS. Students studying in rural schools in Panchayat areas will be given an additional 15 per cent weightage.