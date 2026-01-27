IIM Indore opens applications for 3rd MMS batch; Feb 10 deadline

PNN Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 27: The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) is accepting applications for the third batch of its marquee two-year Master of Management Studies (MMS) programme for working professionals.

The last date for applications is February 10, 2026. The institute is among the few globally to hold the "Triple Crown" of international accreditations - EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA.

This LIVE online degree programme, running from March 2026 to March 2028 and comprising 900 learning hours, equips mid-career leaders with advanced general management capabilities, strategic perspectives and behavioural insights to navigate complex business environments.