Applications Open for Study a Master’s in Europe Scholarship 2026

Applications are now open for the Study a Master’s in Europe Scholarship 2026, which offers financial support of €5,000 to international students planning to pursue a Master’s degree in Europe beginning in Fall 2026.
The scholarship is aimed at high-achieving and globally minded students with strong academic records, active extracurricular involvement and a clear motivation to make a positive impact. It is open to applicants enrolling in both on-campus and online Master’s programmes offered by European institutions.
The €5,000 award is intended to support tuition and programme-related costs, helping international students undertake higher education in Europe while gaining academic and cultural exposure.
According to the scholarship framework, the initiative seeks to promote global awareness, cross-cultural engagement and community involvement among Master’s students.
To be eligible, applicants must be international students studying in a country where they do not hold citizenship and must not currently reside in the host country, unless they are already studying abroad.
Candidates are required to hold a valid undergraduate degree, meet the academic and language requirements of their chosen programme, and be eligible to obtain a study visa if required. Only Master’s programmes commencing in Fall 2026 are considered.
Applicants will be evaluated on academic excellence, global outlook, motivation to contribute positively to society, extracurricular participation and personal enthusiasm.
The initial application process requires completion of an online form in English, with no requirement to submit CVs, academic transcripts or certificates at this stage.
Selected finalists will later be asked to provide proof of acceptance to a Master’s programme, identity verification and undergraduate qualifications.
The scholarship winner must confirm acceptance within the stipulated timeline to secure the award.
The initiative aims to reduce financial barriers to international education in Europe while encouraging the development of future leaders through academic excellence and cultural exchange.