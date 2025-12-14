Applications Open for Study a Master’s in Europe Scholarship 2026

The €5,000 award is intended to support tuition and programme-related costs, helping international students undertake higher education in Europe while gaining academic and cultural exposure.

According to the scholarship framework, the initiative seeks to promote global awareness, cross-cultural engagement and community involvement among Master’s students.

To be eligible, applicants must be international students studying in a country where they do not hold citizenship and must not currently reside in the host country, unless they are already studying abroad.

Candidates are required to hold a valid undergraduate degree, meet the academic and language requirements of their chosen programme, and be eligible to obtain a study visa if required. Only Master’s programmes commencing in Fall 2026 are considered.