Applications open for CBSE Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship scheme. DETAILS here!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is accepting online applications for its Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship programme.

The programme aims to help meritorious single female students who have passed the Class 10 CBSE board exam and are pursuing further education in Classes 11 and 12, as per reports.

The scheme is accepting applications from students of two categories:

Single Girl Child Scholarship 2025: For students who completed Class 10 in 2025 and are now enrolled in Class 11 in CBSE-affiliated schools.

Renewal of the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: For students who got the scholarship last year and wish to continue.

The deadline to submit applications is October 23, 2025. The CBSE website provides detailed rules, qualifying criteria, and application links.

Eligibility Criteria:

Must be the only child of their parents. Secured at least 70 per cent marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination. Studying in CBSE-affiliated schools in Class 11 or 12. Tuition fee should not exceed Rs 2,500 per month in Class 10 and Rs 3,000 per month in Classes 11 and 12 (Rs 6,000 for NRI students). Family income should not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum. Good conduct and regular attendance.

The scholarship offers Rs 1,000 every month for up to two years. However, renewal is dependent on achieving at least 70 per cent marks in Class 11 and being promoted to Class 12.

Applications must be filed online and verified by the school where the student currently attends. Applications that are incomplete or unverified will not be considered. Parents must also submit a self-declaration of income on notarised stamp paper, along with a verified fee slip.