Applications for upcoming academic year begin in Delhi, 1700 schools on list

NEW DELHI: The much-anticipated race for nursery admissions in Delhi’s private schools will officially begin today with the Directorate of Education (DoE) opening the application window for Nursery, Kindergarten, and Class 1 for the 2026–27 academic session.

More than 1,700 private schools across the capital will participate in the admission cycle, which follows a uniform schedule mandated by the Delhi government.

As per the DoE notification, schools are permitted to charge only a non-refundable registration fee of up to Rs 25, a cap introduced to prevent arbitrary charges during the application stage.