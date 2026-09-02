Bihar TRE-4 teacher recruitment applications likely to open on September 21 after procedural changes

Patna, Bihar (PTI): The application for the fourth phase of the school teacher recruitment exam (TRE-4) is likely to begin on September 21, officials said on Tuesday.
According to a notice issued by the BPSC, there is a possibility that applications for recruitment to the proposed teaching posts could begin from September 21.
The online application process for recruitment to 32,388 vacant school teacher posts, scheduled to begin on September 1, was earlier postponed on Monday due to procedural changes.
BPSC had issued a notification for recruitment to these posts in mid-August amid protests by TRE-4 aspirants at Patna's Gardanibagh area.
The process is likely to begin on September 21 following necessary revisions in the advertisement and online application process for appointment to the posts of school teachers, they said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.